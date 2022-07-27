Shop Local
Laredo Police trying to identify driver of vehicle that went up in flames

Laredo Police trying to find driver of vehicle that caught fire
Laredo Police trying to find driver of vehicle that caught fire(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Investigators are still trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that was left on fire in central Laredo Tuesday afternoon.

A group of people were seen running from the scene of a car accident where one of the vehicles went up in flames over at the corner of Park and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Officials confirm that the group consisted of several undocumented individuals.

They are all now in the custody of Border Patrol.

Police don’t believe the accident was the result of a pursuit and they say no one was hurt in the process.

The department is investigating the case.

