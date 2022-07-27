Shop Local
Laredo recognizes lives lost in Korean War

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A small group gathered on Wednesday morning to commemorate the conflict that was unfortunately referred to as the forgotten war.

It was an emotional ceremony at Jarvis Plaza Wednesday morning as veterans commemorated 69 years since the ceasefire that brought an end to the Korean War.

Korean War Veteran Ernesto Sanchez helped organize the event along with family members of those who fought int the war.

Those who took part in the ceremony placed American flags around the plaza to represent the 25 Americans from Laredo who lost their lives fighting in the war.

While the Korean War was relatively short, lasting roughly three years long, six million Americans fought, some who died and others who remain missing in action.

The war is something that still resonates with Mr. Sanchez to this day as well as the casualties he witnessed.

“I went back to my platoon, and we were asking the artillery to support us, but the mountain was real high and some of the artillery was falling on our men and it really hurt me that about 20 yards from me, my close friend was blown up and only the little pieces came down. In Korea no matter how much was left of you, we always picked you up and brought you home, we never left anybody behind”, said Sanchez.

Sanchez says they are still trying to identify six veterans who were from Laredo that were killed in combat.

