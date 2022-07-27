Laredoans share what they would do if they hit the jackpot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - No winning tickets were sold in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot of $830 million. Now, it’s surged over one billion dollars.

The grand prize in Friday night’s drawing will now be an estimated $1.02 billions. That prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. However, most winners prefer the cash option, which would be an estimated $602.5 million for Friday night’s drawing. Lottery officials say they expect that number to grow as more and more tickets are bought as that drawing approaches.

We went around town to ask locals what they would do if they hit the jackpot. Ari Gonzalez said, ”If I would have the opportunity to receive that amount of money, I would try and use it in a wise way by helping those in need and my loved ones.” Maria Samaniego said, “If I would be one of the lucky ones, I would try to help people around me. My family, especially.”

The next drawing will be Friday, July 29 at 10 p.m. If there is a winning ticket, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20-year history.

