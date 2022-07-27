Shop Local
Laredoans share what they would do if they hit the jackpot
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - No winning tickets were sold in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot of $830 million. Now, it’s surged over one billion dollars.

The grand prize in Friday night’s drawing will now be an estimated $1.02 billions. That prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. However, most winners prefer the cash option, which would be an estimated $602.5 million for Friday night’s drawing. Lottery officials say they expect that number to grow as more and more tickets are bought as that drawing approaches.

We went around town to ask locals what they would do if they hit the jackpot. Ari Gonzalez said, ”If I would have the opportunity to receive that amount of money, I would try and use it in a wise way by helping those in need and my loved ones.” Maria Samaniego said, “If I would be one of the lucky ones, I would try to help people around me. My family, especially.”

The next drawing will be Friday, July 29 at 10 p.m. If there is a winning ticket, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20-year history.

Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy shot by LPD officer lawsuit reaches settlement
Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma
Woman wanted in connection to eighth and ninth homicide
Warehouse fire reported in Mines Road area
Three-vehicle collision reported on Cedar and Clark

Laredo recognizes lives lost in Korean War
Laredo Police investigating fiery tractor trailer crash
Laredo recognizes lives lost in Korean War
TxDOT to acquire land from Webb County Golf Course