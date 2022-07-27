Laredo’s Kaleb Canales Organizes Kid’s Basketball Camps

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Laredo’s Kaleb Canales brought his Assist 13 basketball camp to his hometown were he teaches kids skills beyond the basketball court.

“Our foundation is built on serving our community and giving back to the kids you know I think it’s really important one of our messages at camp is to dream to dream big .. we just want to give back” said Canales during his second session at Alexander High School.

Canales became the first ever Mexican American Head coach in the NBA during the 2012 season when he coached the Trailblazers. He now plans to take all of his NBA expereince to his new role as the Mexican National Team Associate Head Coach.

“I’m using all my NBA experience to try to help them to qualify for the world cup”said Canales when speaking on his new challenge.

As far as locally Canales also spoke on the growth of the sport, he’s seen in his city saying he gets excited talking about Laredo and Basketball.

“The coaching is the best there’s ever been, The Players are more talented, we’re just starting to see the fruit of all the hard work of all of the coaches.The talent and the kids are coming. I think the next 10 years are going to be really excited for the city of basketball”

