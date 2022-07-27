Shop Local
LISD reviews security measures ahead of new school year

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District met for a weeklong summit on Monday where they discussed the increase in school shootings in the United States.

During the conference they stated that this year there as been a total of 27 shootings and the year is not over.

The recent Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde has forced many administrators to review their security plans.

Also, as a result of what happened in Uvalde, campus security is under high scrutiny as well.

Veronica Castillon of LISD says throughout the summer, the district has been going to every campus at LISD to make sure that all its doors and locks are working correctly.

Castillon goes on to say that they have been focusing on safety all summer long.

LISD officials also spoke at the meeting about their reunification plan on how to get children back to their families after having been evacuated during an emergency.

It was announced that the designated meeting place would be the Sames Auto Arena.

