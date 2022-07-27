Man wanted for burglary

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities say 37-year-old Enrique Javier Tijerina is wanted for four counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

