No Border Wall Coalition urges Biden administration to relocate border wall funds

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -It’s been a year since the Department of Homeland Security stopped the construction of the border wall in the Gateway City which means all border wall contracts and the funds were cancelled.

Laredo advocates consider this a big win and believe the funds should be used to invest in something else.

On Wednesday, the No Border Wall Coalition met with other advocacy groups against the wall via zoom.

Raquel de Anda, a member said the border wall project would have been disastrous for the Gateway City.

De Anda says it could have endangered the Rio Grande which is the only water source for many in Webb County.

She also says the construction of the border wall could have affected private landowners and destroyed public land close to 30 miles of it.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is working with other federal and state officials on how to relocate funds that were assigned to the wall.

However, not everyone was onboard with stopping the construction of the border wall.

Many say the wall is necessary to stop the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs.

