Protecting your skin during the summer months

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer is long from over. With high temperatures and lots of sun, health experts say you must take care of your skin.

Trishelle Fuentes has been going to the skin doctor for about two years now for acne breakouts. She says she has focused more on taking care of her skin since going to the dermatologist. Her treatments consist of creams and making sure she applies sunscreen. Fuentes said her dermatologist made it very clear to use sunscreen, especially in Laredo since it’s very hot.

Fuentes said that even on vacation, she has gotten into the habit of taking care of her skin. “I recently went on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The beach is really hot, so I took my sunscreen and reapplied every two hours,” said Fuentes.

During these hot summer months, doctors say people are more prone to get skin burns. Applying sunscreen once a day will not cut it. Dermatologists say people should apply it every three to four hours and every hour if they are outdoors.

Paloma Cigarroa a physician’s assistant at Laredo Dermatology Associates said they do not recommend people do outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. She said people that already have skin problems can have flare-ups with the humidity and heat. “The accumulation of sweat mixes with the bacteria and oils that are in our skin clog up the pores and aggravate acne,” said Cigarroa. She says the best way to help alleviate acne during the summer is to wash your face and pat dry with a towel.

Cigarroa says people with eczema can also experience extra dryness on the skin. “Sweating or swimming in pools with chlorine can dry out the skin, so we highly recommend that even though it’s hotter during this time, we need to be reapplying the moisturizer,” said Cigarroa. She recommends you apply moisturizer within three minutes after taking a shower. If you suffer from eczema, she recommends you apply moisturizer twice a day to avoid any outbreaks.

Cigarroa says people should protect their skin since ultraviolet (UV) radiation can be harsh. “UV radiation can lead to DNA damage that can put patients at risk for some pretty aggressive skin cancer in the future,” said Cigarroa. She suggests people get into a routine of wearing sunscreen and reapplying it during the summer months. Cigarroa says people should check the UV index and avoid being outdoors when the UV light marks are high. If they will still be outdoors, they should wear protective breezy clothes and find a shaded area, and most importantly wear sunscreen.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.