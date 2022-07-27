School supply drop-off happening at KGNS on Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than two weeks before the start of the new school, you can help children in need of school supplies. KGNS is hosting a massive school supply drive to help both United Independent School District and Laredo Independent School District students.

There are several spots around town you can drop off items, but on Thursday, July 28, you can stop by the KGNS studios from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and drop off the items. Backpacks and shoes are greatly needed. We are located on 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

The school supply drive and drop-off that is happening around town will go on until August 7.

Below is a list of the drop-off locations:

• The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

• Ariva Homes, located at 3501 Joaquin Ponce, 5404 Crucero, 11117 Antigua, and 3020 Bluebell Ct

• Gamez and Sons, located at 1029 Bob Bullock Loop #1

• Charlie Clark Hyundai, located at 2420 Jacaman Rd

• Go Carwash/Dale Shine, located at 5812 McPherson, 1919 Guadalupe, 4619 S Zapata Hwy, 1302 International Blvd, and 2803 Saunders St (**free car washes will be given at these locations with every backpack donation)

• Rodeo Dental, located at 910 Guadalupe St, 1918 US - 83, and 7305 San Dario Ave

• Mattress Firm, located at 7709 McPherson and 301 W Calton

• Limitless Learning, located at 8218 Casa Verde Rd Suite A6 and 9902 McPherson Rd Suite 19

• Critter Care, located at 5837 Northgate Ln STE 100

