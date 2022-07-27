Shop Local
Three injured in multiple vehicle accident on Clark

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Three people are taken to the hospital after a multiple vehicle accident in Central Laredo Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Cedar and Clark Boulevard at around 4 p.m.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, three vehicles crashed into each other, one of which rolled over onto its side.

Three out of four people involved were taken to Laredo Medical Center.

Their ages range from 43 to 71 years.

