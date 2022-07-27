TxDOT to acquire land from Webb County Golf Course

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County officials are working with the Texas Department of Transportation to make some improvements along Loop 20.

Raul Leal with TxDot says in the next phase of the project, they will widen the roadways on Loop 20 to include three lanes.

This new upgrade will take place in the area where the Lake Casa Blanca Golf Course is located.

Leal says, they are going to need a little additional property for the widening, but they are working with county officials to make sure that everybody is able to work with what they need.

Leal goes on to say that the county might be in the process of redesigning the golf course to allow them to work with the property that is needed.

TxDOT officials say the project is set to start in September of 2024.

