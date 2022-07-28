Shop Local
Back to school registration; ongoing COVID protocols at UISD

File photo: Back to school
File photo: Back to school(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) continues to push its campaign to register new and returning students.

Currently, the district is at 86% of students registered, that’s about 36,000 students. UISD expects over 40,000 students to resume their studies for the upcoming school year.

This year once again, the state did not approve remote learning for students. That would only be possible if a student showed a “Temporary disability” such as becoming infected with COVID. Parents would then have to fill out an application to start the temporary remote learning process.

Gloria Rendon, the deputy superintendent for UISD, said ”Our procedures are still in place for COVID protocols, for mitigation practices. Those are still ongoing: the disinfecting, the cleaning. We continue to offer the vaccines for not only the adults but also the pediatric vaccines that we are a provider for.” COVID vaccines are voluntary.

UISD students head back to school on Wednesday, August 10.

