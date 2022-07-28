Century-old police badge returns home to Laredo police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A piece of Laredo’s history makes its way back home after five decades. It’s small, gray, and made of metal.

The first police badge ever issued by the Laredo Police Department, when it moved into the numerical system we know today, has been given back to the department by the family of Officer Guillermo Gutierrez.

Officer Gutierrez served for 35 years before he passed away in 1964. The badge and his whistle were tucked away for decades. His granddaughter, Cynthia Sandoval, said, “It’s just been sitting probably for 45 or 50 years in a safe. How sad! Nobody’s seen them. They’ve been in a safe doing nothing.”

Then one day, Sandoval dug them out and decided to travel thousands of miles, from California to Texas, to give them back to Laredo police. “I have no children. Who am I going to leave them to? The great-grandchildren don’t know anything about it anymore and I thought it needs to be shared. It’s part of Laredo and it’s history,” Sandoval said. A gift that that shocked even the most veteran of officers.

Laredo police investigator, Joe Baeza said, “These pieces of history are a good way to remember where we come from, why we need to honor our profession and our uniforms; those things we hold dear to ourselves.”

It’s an artifact that could have garnered attention online. “The badge no. 1 would have been something that would have been attractive to collectors. But instead, they trusted us to take it back. We’re going to do something nice with it and make sure everyone can see it,” Baeza said.

It’s a joy for Sandoval to have others see her grandfather’s legacy. “Well, if people can see them and enjoy them - I mean, what a gift!” Sandoval said. The Laredo Police Department is looking to increase their historical archives. Anyone who owns a piece of Laredo police history, the department is willing to accept them and put up for display.

Officer Gutierrez was not the only person to serve with the department. His son, Thomas Gutierrez, also kept with the family tradition and joined the force. Both father and son served in the department for a period of time.

