Construction at I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new construction project could impact drivers planning to pass through the I-35 checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) started a construction repair project to its commercial traffic lane. They are putting the public on notice to delays that may occur while the project is underway.

CBP says construction should be complete by late September 2022.

Below is the full press release from CBP:

The Laredo North Border Patrol Checkpoint located on Interstate Highway 35, north of Laredo, Texas, has started construction to the commercial traffic lane. The Laredo Sector Border Patrol encourages travelers to plan ahead to avoid unexpected delays. The construction project began in July and is projected to continue until late September. The construction repair project will impact the commercial lane and may cause temporary lane closures and diversions for those traveling north on Interstate Highway 35 from Laredo, Texas. We thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding of delays at checkpoint due to construction.

