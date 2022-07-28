Driver killed; two others injured in accident near Freer

FREER, TX (KGNS) - An attempt to get away from law enforcement ends in a fatal crash outside of Freer Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at around 2 p.m.

A DPS official says, six people were inside the SUV going down Highway 16 when they crashed into a tractor trailer.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene and two of his passengers were airlifted and two others were taken by EMS to area hospitals.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

There will be more information after families are notified.

