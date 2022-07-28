Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free

Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, doctors cover all related medical expenses. (SOURCE: KMGH)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – Ukrainian refugee Kseniia Malik was eight months pregnant when she fled her war-torn country and traveled to Colorado.

Malik’s aunt, who lives in Littleton, Colorado, begged her to join her there to escape the danger in Ukraine.

She and her husband and their two young children made the long trip but were concerned about the cost of having the baby in the U.S.

It was something of a godsend for Malik when doctors at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital offered to take care of all the medical costs.

“When everything is ruined in your previous life, all plans or dreams destroyed, the kindness of people gives you hope,” Malik said.

Pamela Costanza, a registered nurse at the hospital, said the team wanted to do something to help someone from Ukraine.

“This was an opportunity that we could jump on,” she said.

Malik gave birth to her baby, named Regina, in June.

Regina entered the world without complications weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Malik’s husband went back to Ukraine to care for family members still living there while she and their children stayed in Littleton until they could all be reunited.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Former CBP agent admits to allowing goods to be smuggled into country
Tractor trailer catches fire
Laredo Police investigating cause of fiery tractor trailer crash
Laredo Police trying to find driver of vehicle that caught fire
Laredo Police trying to identify driver of vehicle that went up in flames
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
Accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Accident on Loop 20 and International

Latest News

Kentucky faces catastrophic flooding. (WKYT)
Governor says 8 dead in Kentucky as flooding hits Appalachia
It took a veterinarian, a plumber and a vet tech 16 hours to free a Florida dog whose paw got...
WATCH: Vets work with plumber to rescue poodle stuck in drain
KGNS News holds school supply drive
KGNS holds Back to School Supply Drive
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
It took a veterinarian, a plumber and a vet tech 16 hours to free a Florida dog whose paw got...
WATCH: Vets work with plumber to rescue a dog with paw stuck in drain