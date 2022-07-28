Jury convicts San Ygnacio man for waving AR-15 inside store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury convicts a man for waving a weapon inside a store. The jury deliberated for 45 minutes before convicting Daniel Arturo Lozano.

In June 2021, police were called out to reports that Lozano was angry and acting disorderly outside a country store. When police arrived, Lozano fled the scene and began a vehicle chase before returning to the store. At that time, he exited his vehicle and began waving a rifle. Lozano left the weapon at the store, returned to his truck, and took off. He was arrested later that night.

Lozano had been previously convicted of possession of cocaine. As such, he is prohibited from opening a weapon. He will be sentenced on October 27, 2022.

Below is the full press release from the Department of Justice:

A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 45-year-old man of being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

The jury deliberated for 45 minutes before convicting Daniel Arturo Lozano following a one-day trial.

At trial, the jury heard that on June 21, 2021, law enforcement responded to reports describing Lozano’s angry and disorderly behavior at Lozano’s Country Store located in San Ygnacio.

Upon their arrival, Lozano fled the scene and began a vehicle chase before returning to the store. At that time, he exited his vehicle and brandished an AR-style rifle. Lozano left the rifle at the store, returned to his truck and departed. Law enforcement took Lozano into custody later that night.

The defense attempted to convince the jury that the weapon Lozano displayed was actually a realistic-looking pellet gun that law enforcement found when they arrested him. However, the jury saw both the pellet gun and AR-style rifle compared side by side and the rifle was identified as the weapon Lozano had showed at the scene.

The jury did not believe defense claims and found Lozano guilty as charged.

He had been previously convicted of possession of cocaine. As such, he is prohibited per federal law of possession of firearms or ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo presided over trial and set sentencing for Oct. 27. At that time, Lozano faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian Bajew and David Fawcett are prosecuting the case.

