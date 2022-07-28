KGNS holds Back to School Supply Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -We are a few days away from the first day of school for Laredo public schools and your good neighbor station wants to make sure that students have everything they need when they walk into the classrooms.

Back to school can be a busy time for many families so KGNS has decided to make it easy for mom and dad by hosting a back-to-school supply drive.

We have set up several drop off sites around town but today you can stop by and donate at the KGNS parking lot we are located at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard right behind H-E-B and Target.

We are accepting items from paper, notebooks, highlighters glue sticks, erases, binders, crayons, markers and backpacks.

We are going to be out here from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the donations will go to both UISD and LISD which will go to students in need.

Now if you don’t get a chance to make it out here today you still have plenty of time to get involved in the cause.

We are going to be collecting supplies at any of our drop off locations up until August the eighth.

For a complete list of our drop off locations you can go to our website and click, on the link.

