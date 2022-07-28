Laredo police investigates criminal mischief report

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding a car linked to a crime.

This week, police published an image of a vehicle that they say is linked to a recent criminal mischief report. If you have any information regarding the location of the vehicle and/or driver, you’re asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

