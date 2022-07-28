More Heat, Still Dry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our hot dry airmass remains impervious to intrusions of any weather feature that could dislodge it from Texas. Our only rain hope lies in the slim chance that an isolated sea breeze shower could pass by. Most locations will remain dry. We are now at 55 of the last 56 days to reach at least 100F, and 64 days in a row without measurable rain.

