Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Peanut Butter Bowl kicks off in Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization that had its beginnings in San Antonio is headed to Laredo to help feed kids in need.

Steve Teel is one of the people behind the group called “The Peanut Butter Bowl.” Students can take a jar of peanut butter or donate two dollars per jar online. This will help feed children that don’t have food on the weekends.

Several different high school football teams across San Antonio, Laredo, and Boerne participate in the fundraiser. Teel said, “It was when I saw this one organization called “Snack Packs for Kids” in San Antonio, I saw all this peanut better laying out and I said, ‘What is that for?’ And they said that kids that don’t have food on the weekends, they give them snacks. But once a month, they give them peanut butter just as a supplement. It’s protein, it’s easy, it has a long shelf life. We just focused on peanut butter, just letting people know we can help people out.”

Students from United Independent School District and Laredo Independent School District have from the first day of school until the first football game of the year, on the weekend of August 25, to participate.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File
Former CBP agent admits to allowing goods to be smuggled into country
Tractor trailer catches fire
Laredo Police investigating cause of fiery tractor trailer crash
Laredo Police trying to find driver of vehicle that caught fire
Laredo Police trying to identify driver of vehicle that went up in flames
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
Accident reported on Loop 20 and International
Accident on Loop 20 and International

Latest News

Peanut Butter Bowl kicks off in Laredo
KGNS holds Back to School Supply Drive
KGNS News holds school supply drive
KGNS holds Back to School Supply Drive
Mandy Gutierrez
Robb Elementary School Principal responds to shooting investigation