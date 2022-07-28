Peanut Butter Bowl kicks off in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization that had its beginnings in San Antonio is headed to Laredo to help feed kids in need.

Steve Teel is one of the people behind the group called “The Peanut Butter Bowl.” Students can take a jar of peanut butter or donate two dollars per jar online. This will help feed children that don’t have food on the weekends.

Several different high school football teams across San Antonio, Laredo, and Boerne participate in the fundraiser. Teel said, “It was when I saw this one organization called “Snack Packs for Kids” in San Antonio, I saw all this peanut better laying out and I said, ‘What is that for?’ And they said that kids that don’t have food on the weekends, they give them snacks. But once a month, they give them peanut butter just as a supplement. It’s protein, it’s easy, it has a long shelf life. We just focused on peanut butter, just letting people know we can help people out.”

Students from United Independent School District and Laredo Independent School District have from the first day of school until the first football game of the year, on the weekend of August 25, to participate.

