Robb Elementary School Principal responds to shooting investigation

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) -The principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is under fire.

Mandy Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

She recently responded to a Texas House Committee investigation that accused her school of having a culture of non-compliance with keeping doors locked at all times.

According to Gutierrez, a custodian would check all classroom locks every night.

She also says a rock kept next to a door to the outside is only used to prop it open when large numbers of students are entering under adult supervision.

The shooter allegedly used that door to enter the school and kill 21 people.

It wasn’t propped at the time, but it wasn’t locked, either.

Gutierrez denies safety protocols were routinely ignored at her school.

“I believe that there is always room for improvement. I believe that I did my job to the best of my abilities. I believe that as the campus principal, if I did the job to the best of my abilities, then I would hope that I, nobody says that I am fully responsible for what occurred that day”, said Gutierrez.

Meanwhile, a prayer service was held outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Wednesday.

Mourners sang songs, held hands and prayed for those lost and injured that tragic day.

The school board formally urged Governor Greg Abbott earlier this week to call a special session of the legislature to pass a law raising the age requirement to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

