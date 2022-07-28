Summer heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A warm and muggy morning then a hot and dry afternoon with breezy conditions.

Today we are expected to reach a high 104 but it will feel like 108.

Heat index values between 105 to 110 and elevated fire weather conditions will continue.

Heat advisories might be possible early next week each afternoon with heat index values from110 to 114.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.