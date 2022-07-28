Shop Local
Summer heat

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A warm and muggy morning then a hot and dry afternoon with breezy conditions.

Today we are expected to reach a high 104 but it will feel like 108.

Heat index values between 105 to 110 and elevated fire weather conditions will continue.

Heat advisories might be possible early next week each afternoon with heat index values from110 to 114.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

