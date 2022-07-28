Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes black tar heroin and cash money

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities find 18 grams of hard drugs and nearly $6,000 in cash.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the 100 block of Leon Avenue.

After a thorough search, deputies found 18 grams of black tar heroin and roughly $5,900 in cash money.

The heroin was valued at $800.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Adan Cadena and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the county Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Sheriff Cuellar says, “The heroin has every indicator that it was ready for street sale. The money confiscated also has every indicator that it is the result of illicit activities.”

Cuellar urges the community to report any suspicious activity to the department.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.