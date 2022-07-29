Avoid falling to heat-related illnesses this summer!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s another day of grueling with triple-digit temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Although we deal with these conditions daily, there are precautions folks need to keep in mind in order to stay safe from illnesses such as heat exhaustion.

Between June and July, the Laredo Fire Department has responded to roughly 30 heat-related calls.

Before you step outside, the fire department has several tips you should take.

Ricardo Oliva Jr with the Laredo Fire Department says it’s very important for people to be aware of symptoms related to heat-related illnesses.

“Take the proper precautions like drinking plenty of fluids, like scheduling breaks, in-between breaks from a physical activity outside. Try not to be outside at the hottest hours of the day and if you are going to be outside, make sure that you wear protective clothing, make sure you wear and cover as much of your skin as you can”,

Tonight, on KGNS News at Ten, Christian Del Rio will speak to some business owners about how they keep their customers cool during the summer.

Local nutritionists say balancing their diets and being well fed can also help avoid heat strokes or any other heat-related incidents.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.