City of Laredo to hold Back to School Concert

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to enjoy one last hurrah before the start of the school year.

The city will be holding a free back to school concert on Friday night.

The parks and recreation department is helping kids get ready for the return to classes with live music by Grupo Massore, Joe Vic y Los Kumbacheros and Ruben Vela Jr.

The concert is taking place at the Arturo N Benavides Sr. Memorial Park in the Eastwood neighborhood.

Parking for the event is at the Haynes Recreation Center.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Latest News

Driscoll Health Plan to hold Back to School Health Fair
Driscoll Health Plan to hold annual Back to School Drive
Encinal Police Department foils smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
