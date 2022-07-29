City of Laredo to hold Back to School Concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to enjoy one last hurrah before the start of the school year.

The city will be holding a free back to school concert on Friday night.

The parks and recreation department is helping kids get ready for the return to classes with live music by Grupo Massore, Joe Vic y Los Kumbacheros and Ruben Vela Jr.

The concert is taking place at the Arturo N Benavides Sr. Memorial Park in the Eastwood neighborhood.

Parking for the event is at the Haynes Recreation Center.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

