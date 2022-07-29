Delays expected after two-vehicle crash on San Bernardo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident causes a road closure in downtown Laredo.

On Friday, Laredo police were dispatched to the intersection of San Bernardo and Frankfort.

According to witnesses, one of the individuals did not stop at the stop sign which caused the accident.

No word on injuries.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the area.

