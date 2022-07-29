Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Driscoll Health Plan to hold annual Back to School Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The efforts to help Laredo students head back to school continue with an annual health clinic.

The Driscoll Health Plan is hosting its ninth annual Back to School Health Fair to help students get all their immunizations before heading back to the classrooms.

A lot of time young students need a tetanus shot, flu shot and now the coronavirus vaccine before they can return to the classrooms.

The health center wants to make it easy for parents who have not had a chance to vaccinate their children.

They are going to be hosting this health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex at 5208 Satna Claudia Lane.

For more information call: 956-451-2435

The first 500 people will get a free backpack.

