Eighth Grader of the Month
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent traffic stop leads to the capture of several undocumented immigrants and the arrest of two U.S. Citizens.

The case began last week when the Encinal Police Department stopped a white car on the northbound lane of I-35.

Inside the vehicle, the found multiple people laying down in the rear seat and trunk area of the vehicle.

They were attempting to conceal themselves.

All were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

