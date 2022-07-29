Shop Local
It’s always sunny in Laredo!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s another hot day in paradise as we anticipate another sunny weekend!

On Saturday expect a high of about 106 and then we are going to dip down just a bit into 103 degrees, so we won’t cool off by much.

This slight cool air mass will be short lived as we expect another boost in temperatures by Tuesday afternoon to a high of 106 and then 107 on Wednesday.

This are going to remain at 107 for next week and then we enter the last weekend of summer vacation for many students which will be at 105 on Friday.

While summer vacation might almost be over, the summer heat will continue to hang until possibly September maybe even October.

Only time will tell how long we will wait.

