Laredo Chamber of Commerce takes part in ‘Regresa a Laredo’ campaign

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Next weekend, many shoppers across the State of Texas will be saving some big money.

Tax free weekend kicks off on Friday August 5 and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce wants to make the Gateway City the number one location for Mexican tourists’ needs.

The chamber is participating in a program called ‘Regresa a Laredo’.

As a part of the program, they are putting together a booklet filled with discounts and coupons from local businesses.

Gabriela Morales with the Chamber of Commerce says the deadline for the business community to get involved is Tuesday.

“They can send their coupons or discounts to Chamber@LaredoChamber.Com. We’ll put it together, we’ll distribute throughout Monterrey, Anahuac, and the northern part of Mexico”, said Morales.

Everyone can use the discounts being advertised in the booklet.

