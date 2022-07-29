Laredo to hold Back-to-School Fun Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to get students in the back to school mood by hosting a family fun day!

Veterans and their families will be treated to a special event at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Court.

There will be school supplies, vouchers snacks and plenty of fun for the whole family.

There will also be booths for veterans looking for services.

It all gets underway on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

