Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon

Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business.

The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m.

There was a shooting that damaged one residential home and one business, thankfully no one was injured.

After a thorough investigation, Laredo Police questioned the teens and searched two homes where authorities were able to recover three rifles and two pistols.

A 15-year-old and two 16 -year-olds were charged in this case.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says the case has a slight connection to a recent homicide.

“It has a 6-degree connection with what happened in the seventh homicide with Mr. Nino who died as a result of shooting where young people were also identified and arrested in this case”, said Baeza.

Baeza says there are two families that are having issues and their issues are posing a danger to the public.

The teens were charged with two counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing and could result in additional charges including federal ones.

File
Car accident generic
