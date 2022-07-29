Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo school districts address needs to lawmakers

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School administrators are calling the tragedy in Uvalde a wake-up call to the many gaps that need to be filled in the Texas school system.

Safety has become paramount in the days leading up to the first day of classes but there are still a lot of lingering issues that have been building up for years.

Laredo public school districts are requesting more money from their state lawmakers.

These funds are being requested to improve safety measures, especially after the shooting in Uvalde.

They are asking for money to pay for their underpaid teachers as well as other essentials.

Every week new details are coming to light about the mistakes that could have been prevented before many children and teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.

In this legislative session, two Laredo public school districts including UISD and LISD are asking state lawmakers from Laredo to address safety first and foremost.

David Gonzalez the superintendent for United ISD says other school districts across the state are on alert this year and are aiming to address any faults in their security system after the events in Uvalde.

“It’s a wake-up call for us to do a better job and united is included. We need to do a better job for the safety of everybody”, said Gonzalez.

UISD and LISD have been taking many steps to prepare for safety this school year.

However, both Gonzalez and LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios agree that more money is needed to improve what they have.

“We have security in every school but police officers, we know that there’s a need for more of them in all of our schools and so that’s one of the biggest issues that we’re working on”, said Dr. Rios.

Aside from safety, both superintendents say that money is needed to address the teacher shortage which they say is driven by a lack of compensation and the state’s latest changes to the teacher certification program.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File
Former CBP agent admits to allowing goods to be smuggled into country
Tractor trailer catches fire
Laredo Police investigating cause of fiery tractor trailer crash
Laredo Police trying to find driver of vehicle that caught fire
Laredo Police trying to identify driver of vehicle that went up in flames
The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested

Latest News

Laredo school districts address needs to lawmakers
Laredo police investigates criminal mischief report
Laredo police investigates criminal mischief report
Police need help locating suspect involved in criminal mischief case
Laredo police investigates criminal mischief report
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
More Heat, Still Dry