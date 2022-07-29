Laredo school districts address needs to lawmakers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School administrators are calling the tragedy in Uvalde a wake-up call to the many gaps that need to be filled in the Texas school system.

Safety has become paramount in the days leading up to the first day of classes but there are still a lot of lingering issues that have been building up for years.

Laredo public school districts are requesting more money from their state lawmakers.

These funds are being requested to improve safety measures, especially after the shooting in Uvalde.

They are asking for money to pay for their underpaid teachers as well as other essentials.

Every week new details are coming to light about the mistakes that could have been prevented before many children and teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.

In this legislative session, two Laredo public school districts including UISD and LISD are asking state lawmakers from Laredo to address safety first and foremost.

David Gonzalez the superintendent for United ISD says other school districts across the state are on alert this year and are aiming to address any faults in their security system after the events in Uvalde.

“It’s a wake-up call for us to do a better job and united is included. We need to do a better job for the safety of everybody”, said Gonzalez.

UISD and LISD have been taking many steps to prepare for safety this school year.

However, both Gonzalez and LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios agree that more money is needed to improve what they have.

“We have security in every school but police officers, we know that there’s a need for more of them in all of our schools and so that’s one of the biggest issues that we’re working on”, said Dr. Rios.

Aside from safety, both superintendents say that money is needed to address the teacher shortage which they say is driven by a lack of compensation and the state’s latest changes to the teacher certification program.

