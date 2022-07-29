Mexican Consulate promotes World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Saturday is ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’ and the Mexican Consulate in Laredo is trying to raise awareness in order to protect victims of this crime.

Human trafficking involves exploitation of women, children, and men for a number of purposes like forced labor and sex.

This year’s theme focuses on the role of technology as a tool that can both enable and impede human trafficking.

“There are certain red flags that we can see among victims or potential victims of human trafficking which could be that the person that brought them retains their documents of identification, they do not pay the person very well or they work under inhumane conditions and they are exploited”, said Consul of protection Carlos Enrique Gonzalez.

If you know of any victims of human trafficking or know of any suspicious activity, you can contact the Mexican Consulate.

They are located at 1612 Farragut Street.

For more information you can call (956) 723-0990.

