Suspension lifted for Robb Elementary School Principal

By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The principal of the school targeted in the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has been cleared to return to work after being placed on administrative leave.

Mandy Gutierrez was suspended with pay as Robb Elementary School Principal Monday; however, her attorney says the division superintendent reinstated her on Thursday.

Gutierrez defended herself against criticism over her handling of school security in the wake of the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

A Texas House Investigative Committee report alleged that the school had a culture of noncompliance with safety policies.

The report also accused Gutierrez of failing to use the intercom system to alert the campus.

Gutierrez called the accusations “Unfair and inaccurate.”

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has not commented on Gutierrez’s reinstatement.

