System outages create congestion at Laredo ports of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a headache many people living in north Laredo have been dealing with for years as the bridge congestion continues.

A ten-minute drive can become an hour-long journey for people who drive north of Mines Road and for the past two days it’s been no exception.

On Friday, a national outage of the commercial bridge processing system was reported.

Councilmember for District Seven Vanessa Perez says the best thing truck drivers can do is not get in line as they wait to cross the bridge into Mexico, but truckers disagree.

Truckers say wherever they wait; they are going to kill time.

Outages to the bridge systems have happened two days in a row and for an area that already faces high levels-of-traffic.

Truck driver Alonso Trevino says these issues have caused him to be delayed by days.

“Sometimes my deliveries don’t get on time. Sometimes I’m sitting on warehouses for 8 to 10 to 15 hours just waiting for a truck to cross the bridge”, said Trevino.

Meanwhile, city officials say their hands are tied when Mexico’s system breaks down.

To avoid creating traffic on Mines Road they ask that truck drivers wait in warehouses instead of waiting on the roads.

“We’re talking hours and hours of trucks. Hopefully, you know, the industry will take note, and maybe truckers can stay at the warehouses a little bit longer and know that if they just leave, they’re going to be stuck on the road”, said Perez.

Perez says truckers waiting elsewhere will allow regular drivers to drive freely but Trevino says many don’t have warehouses to park into.

She wishes that the city would provide parking for them, especially close to the bridge so they can see whenever congestion clears up.

“It’d be nice to have somewhere safe to park and not have to worry about getting hit or getting a ticket from the city for being parked in areas we’re not supposed to”, said Trevino.

City officials say they can’t tell when Mexico will have a system outage but you can stay updated on outages through the City of Laredo* and Laredo Police Department’s social media.

