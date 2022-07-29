Take advantage of free health services in Laredo!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Residents in need of a health check-up still have a chance to take advantage of an annual event that provides free health screenings.

Earlier this week, Operation Border Health Preparedness kicked off to make sure every resident in our area is well taken care of.

Not only does Dr. Leroy Marklund love the food in Laredo, but he loves the people in the community as well.

While he enjoys the many perks the city has to offer, he makes sure to give back more than enough.

“Anybody at any time is prone to a disaster and no matter where they live, they need to be prepared for a disaster, so that’s why we’re here”, said Dr. Marklund.

As part of Operation Border Health Preparedness, national and state health providers visit the Gateway City for a week to provide services from physical screenings to vaccines.

Regina Chemas is studying nutrition and came back to her hometown. She says she didn’t think twice about giving back to her community.

“Coming back as a professional is a very rewarding feeling because I’m giving back to the community that’s given me so much and that has shaped me into the person I am today”, said Chemas.

Since she’s from the City of Laredo, she knows that the city is medically underserved.

Chemas believes that there is a desperate need for nutrition education, and wishes they taught more about nutrition in schools; especially since some Laredoans enjoy foods that aren’t so healthy.

She hopes everyone takes advantage of the services provided by the program.

“Our attendance has been low, and I think this is an opportunity for people to come from all walks of life and take advantage of services that may not be offered to them elsewhere”, said Chemas.

These services will continue at the LBJ ninth grade campus on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

