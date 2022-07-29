Where are you rain

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Warm and humid morning then a hot and dry afternoon a high of 106 but feeling like 110.

Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the evening hours.

The slight chance of rain will be possible if a sea breeze passes by but most places will remain dry.

It will also continue to be breezy ,so elevated fire weather conditions will be possible daily and next week heat advisories might be put in place were heat index values will be between 110 to 114.

