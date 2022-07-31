Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin.(Source: Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Louisiana father has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.

Authorities in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was, WVUE reports.

Webre says a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived.

Once at the hospital, authorities say medical staff determined the child had suffered an opioid overdose. The child was stabilized and airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle, which the child “accidentally ingested.” They believe Williams disposed of the drugs before authorities arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin and violation of a drug-free zone - due to the proximity of a school. His bail was set at $56,000.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami.
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
Two vehicle crash in downtown Laredo
Delays expected after two-vehicle crash on San Bernardo
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

Latest News

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges