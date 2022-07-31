Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted.
The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man.
According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
Any information regarding the identity or location of the person call the Zapata County Crime Stoppers at 956-765-8477 or 956-765-9960
