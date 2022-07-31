Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man.

According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.

Any information regarding the identity or location of the person call the Zapata County Crime Stoppers at 956-765-8477 or 956-765-9960

