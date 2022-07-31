Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County

Zapata County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man.

According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.

Any information regarding the identity or location of the person call the Zapata County Crime Stoppers at 956-765-8477 or 956-765-9960

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami.
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
Two vehicle crash in downtown Laredo
Delays expected after two-vehicle crash on San Bernardo
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

Latest News

Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
veteran fun day laredo
veteran fun day laredo