Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police arrest a man for an incident involving a weapon.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police responded to a call at the 300 block of Lugo Avenue.

Once officers got there a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic assault said that a man was inside the home with a gun and two other women.

The man was later identified as 19-year-old, Andrew Saldana.

Authorities called a SWAT team that was able to help get the two women out, unharmed.

A victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Saldana was detained without incident at 3:20 a.m. and was taken to the Webb County Jail, he is now facing several aggravated assault charges.

