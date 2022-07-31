Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
Two vehicle crash in downtown Laredo
Delays expected after two-vehicle crash on San Bernardo

Latest News

It’s always sunny in Laredo!
Yolanda Villarreal
It’s always sunny in Laredo!
Where are you rain
Where are you rain?
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
More Heat, Still Dry