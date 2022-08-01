Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services.

There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills.

During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community members. The 750,000-dollar grant is part of the county community action agency.

These funds would serve as assistance for anyone in need of help in paying water bills or reconnection services.

“The requirements are that these residents be residents of Webb County one, and two they must be of low income. Now these are available with the community action agency they can go by that office and apply,” said Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina, Commissioner for Precinct Two.

For more information about the program, you can call the agency at 956-523-1182.

