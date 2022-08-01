Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County

People living in Webb County can seek assistance to pay their water bills.
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services.

There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills.

During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community members. The 750,000-dollar grant is part of the county community action agency.

These funds would serve as assistance for anyone in need of help in paying water bills or reconnection services.

“The requirements are that these residents be residents of Webb County one, and two they must be of low income. Now these are available with the community action agency they can go by that office and apply,” said Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina, Commissioner for Precinct Two.

For more information about the program, you can call the agency at 956-523-1182.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges

Latest News

Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges