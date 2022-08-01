Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.(Pixabay)
By Chris Fisher and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive in a car in Kansas on Sunday afternoon, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders rushed the toddler to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead, WIBW reported.

Circumstances surrounding the child’s death have not been released, but Sheriff Chris Wells said evidence suggests the death may have been heat-related.

Wells said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.

The child’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers injured and hospitalized, driver arrested.
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon

Latest News

Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say