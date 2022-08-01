City mobile health unit is back

Shop Local
Mobile health unit is back(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If your child still needs to get a health screening before the start of the school year

The city of Laredo is hosting, for the third time, it’s mobile health clinic on Friday, August 5th.

The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free to low-cost services to the Laredo community.

The city is inviting people of all ages who need a health screening to get one there at the event.

Services include dental check-ups and vaccines.

“Essentially these vaccines are not only for COVID and the flu vaccines but also all the other vaccines that students may need to go back to school. Vaccines are still super important, as you see COVID rates go up in not only Texas but across the nation” City of Laredo Health Department, Public Information Specialist, Eliseo Ceja said.

The event is happening form 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sisters of Mercy Water Park located on 2201 Zacatecas street.

