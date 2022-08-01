Councilmember highlights city services available for parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city leader is bringing awareness to programs available for new parents.

District 7 councilmember, Vanessa Perez decided to bring awareness to the programs after she heard the story of one year old Angel Esquivel who died on July 22nd at a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi due to severe head trauma.

His mother, 21-year-old Damaris Esquivel, admitted to Laredo police that she shook Angel in at least two instances out of frustration.

While the circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation, the story of this tragedy has resonated with many people including councilmember Perez.

On Monday, during the Laredo city council meeting, Perez will bring awareness to the programs the city offers to mothers or fathers who need a little extra help.

“Becoming a new mother is difficult, a lot of times, especially if you’re a young mother, you might not know how to deal with everything that comes along with being a baby, you know they’re colicky, they’re fussy, they don’t sleep, you don’t sleep. So, I asked the health department, you know, what services do we provide for families, for mother’s, for new mothers” Perez said.

According to the councilwoman, there are programs like one that will send a registered nurse to the home of a first-time mother.

“They’ll provide you with a nurse that can come to your house, once your home with the baby and can help you with breastfeeding or even just dealing with postpartum or any kind of emotional support that you need” Perez said.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.