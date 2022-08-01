Shop Local
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville.

When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member.

Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Kingsville.

Flores was also in the country illegally.

Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
