Hotter Weather, Still Dry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass from the Pacific Northwest has moved east into the northern and central Great Plains, and will merge with the hot dry airmass above Texas. This will continue our dry weather streak, and raise our temperatures higher above 100F. Our next slim shower chance will be next weekend as a weak wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from the gulf. The rain chances will only be slight.

