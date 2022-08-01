Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hotter Weather, Still Dry

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass from the Pacific Northwest has moved east into the northern and central Great Plains, and will merge with the hot dry airmass above Texas. This will continue our dry weather streak, and raise our temperatures higher above 100F. Our next slim shower chance will be next weekend as a weak wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from the gulf. The rain chances will only be slight.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Passengers injured and hospitalized, driver arrested.
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
It’s always sunny in Laredo!
Yolanda Villarreal
It’s always sunny in Laredo!
Where are you rain
Where are you rain?