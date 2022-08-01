Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year.

High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses.

Schedule pick-up are as follows:

· Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Juniors and eighth grade student Tuesday, August 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Sophomores and seventh grade students Wednesday, August 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Freshman and sixth grade students Friday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· New students to LISD Monday, August 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Elementary school students will have the opportunity to get to know their new teacher during LISD’s annual Meet the Teacher which is set for Thursday, August 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Parents and students are also reminded about class start and end times.

• Elementary school students will start class at 7:45 a.m. and end class at 3:30 p.m.

• Middle school students will start class at 7:55 a.m. and end class at 4:15 p.m.

• High school students will start their school day at 8:15 a.m. and end class at 4:00 p.m.

The first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year is Wednesday, August 10.

If you have any questions, please contact your child’s campus principal.

